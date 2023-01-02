HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Holdings Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 69,945 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in HP were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in HP by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in HP by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of HP by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of HP by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 138,592 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

HP Stock Performance

In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,942 shares of company stock worth $6,035,342. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $26.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

