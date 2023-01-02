Independent Investors Inc. Sells 15,500 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Independent Investors Inc. lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,816 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5,388.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 756,419 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,213 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 20,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 11,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VZ opened at $39.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

