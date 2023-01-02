Inspirato (ISPO) and The Competition Financial Review

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) is one of 718 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Inspirato to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inspirato and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $234.75 million -$4.88 million -0.15 Inspirato Competitors $1.72 billion $88.36 million 24.19

Inspirato’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Inspirato has a beta of -1.14, indicating that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato’s rivals have a beta of 0.05, indicating that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

66.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inspirato and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -8.22% N/A -5.42% Inspirato Competitors 11.67% -68.30% 2.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Inspirato and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 3 1 0 2.25 Inspirato Competitors 113 593 891 18 2.50

Inspirato presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 299.16%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 63.59%. Given Inspirato’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Inspirato is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Inspirato rivals beat Inspirato on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

