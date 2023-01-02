Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAS. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 0.5 %

IAS stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -879.00 and a beta of 1.50. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $23.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85.

In other news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $35,445.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,732 shares of company stock valued at $79,331. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

