Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.
A number of research firms have weighed in on IAS. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Integral Ad Science Stock Up 0.5 %
IAS stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -879.00 and a beta of 1.50. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $23.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85.
Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science
Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
