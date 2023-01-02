Intelligent Living Application Group Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on January 9th (NASDAQ:ILAG)

Intelligent Living Application Group’s (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, January 9th. Intelligent Living Application Group had issued 5,060,000 shares in its IPO on July 13th. The total size of the offering was $20,240,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Intelligent Living Application Group’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Intelligent Living Application Group Trading Down 7.4 %
NASDAQ ILAG opened at $0.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.80. Intelligent Living Application Group has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $26.40.
About Intelligent Living Application Group
