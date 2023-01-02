Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,868 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.5% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $84.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average of $112.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.94 billion, a PE ratio of 77.10, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.69 and a 12 month high of $171.40.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,948 shares of company stock worth $11,038,422 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

