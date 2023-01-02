iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $96,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $384.21 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $391.54 and its 200 day moving average is $391.53.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

