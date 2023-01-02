iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,027 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,934 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,972 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $384.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $391.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

