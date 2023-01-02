iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IVV opened at $384.21 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.53.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

