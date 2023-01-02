iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $384.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $391.54 and its 200-day moving average is $391.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

