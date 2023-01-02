iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $384.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $391.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.