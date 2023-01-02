Jefferies Financial Group Comments on NEXT plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for NEXT in a report released on Thursday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for NEXT’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share.
NEXT Trading Down 0.6 %
NEXT stock opened at $34.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.54. NEXT has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
NEXT Cuts Dividend
NEXT Company Profile
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.
