Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for B&M European Value Retail in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for B&M European Value Retail’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&M European Value Retail’s FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $530.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $19.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $35.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1313 per share. This represents a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

