Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 83,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $134.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $169.81. The firm has a market cap of $393.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

