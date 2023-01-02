Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $64.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.35%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.