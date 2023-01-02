Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on KPTI. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Up 7.9 %
Shares of KPTI stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $275.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $14.73.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.
