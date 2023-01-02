Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KPTI. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $275.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

