Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.95.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of K stock opened at C$5.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The stock has a market cap of C$7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.24. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.92 and a twelve month high of C$7.99.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

