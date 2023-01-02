Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000.

VEU opened at $50.14 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

