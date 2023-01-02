Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $371,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.79 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

