Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $375,000 Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Snowflake to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.35.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake stock opened at $143.54 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $347.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.68 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.97 and a 200-day moving average of $156.91.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.