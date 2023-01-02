Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $469.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $483.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $443.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.51.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

