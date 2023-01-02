Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

IXN stock opened at $44.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $65.23.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

