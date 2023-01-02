Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,250 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 676.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,678 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $169,327.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,933.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $169,327.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,933.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 2,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $42,693.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,524.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,703 shares of company stock valued at $544,215. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Further Reading

