Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Krispy Kreme Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $10.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is currently -199.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

