Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,402 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $235.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

