Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 654 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $315.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $323.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $417.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $312.04 and its 200-day moving average is $297.67.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

