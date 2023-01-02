LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LZ. Barclays lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities downgraded LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 19.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

Shares of LZ opened at $7.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 38.19% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $154.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

