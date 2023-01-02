Limoneira Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Limoneira in a report released on Thursday, December 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Limoneira’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Limoneira’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LMNR. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Limoneira stock opened at $12.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $215.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.47, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -499.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Limoneira in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Limoneira by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Limoneira during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Limoneira during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

