Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$135.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$136.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

TSE:L opened at C$119.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$117.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$116.10. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$90.46 and a 52-week high of C$126.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported C$2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.87 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.21%.

Insider Transactions at Loblaw Companies

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total value of C$3,119,402.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,995,455.50. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total value of C$3,119,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at C$3,995,455.50. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,802 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total value of C$1,635,537.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,554 shares of company stock worth $5,638,729.

About Loblaw Companies

(Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.