Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $680.50.

LZAGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 700 to CHF 580 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Lonza Group Stock Performance

Shares of LZAGY stock opened at $48.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.76. Lonza Group has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $83.82.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

