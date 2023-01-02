Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 5,800 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,369 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,854,000 after acquiring an additional 873,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 598,645 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,843,000 after acquiring an additional 273,777 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $235.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

See Also

