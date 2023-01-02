Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.33.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $355.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $373.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.81 and a 200 day moving average of $304.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

