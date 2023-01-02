Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IIPR opened at $101.35 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.47 and a 12-month high of $265.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.59. The company has a current ratio of 24.10, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

