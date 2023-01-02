Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Lifted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,607 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.92.

Shares of LULU opened at $320.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.48 and its 200-day moving average is $316.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

