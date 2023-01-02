Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 1,570 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $51.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $59.80. The stock has a market cap of $287.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

