Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 678 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 64,040.6% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.56 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

