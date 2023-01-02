M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Short Interest Up 12.6% in December

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,978,800 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the November 30th total of 1,756,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19,788.0 days.

M3 Trading Down 6.9 %

M3 stock opened at $27.60 on Monday. M3 has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of M3 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

M3 Company Profile

M3, Inc provides medical-related services primarily to physicians and other healthcare professionals through Internet. The company operates through five reporting segments: Medical Platform, Evidence Solution, Career Solution, Site Solution, and Overseas. It operates m3.com, a members-only Web site for providing information to the healthcare professionals; MR-kun, where member doctors can independently and continuously receive information on the m3com platform; QOL-kun that provides life support information other than medical information to members; AskDoctors, where registered doctors answer questions about health and illness from the general public; MDLinx for medical professionals in the United States; and Doctorsnetuk, a website that provides developing services for pharmaceutical companies, as well as provides drug information database in France, Germany, and Spain.

