Macroview Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Macroview Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 12.3% during the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 42.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 15.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Chevron stock opened at $179.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $347.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $117.13 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.69 and its 200-day moving average is $162.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

