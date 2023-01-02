MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMYT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded MakeMyTrip from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.11 and a beta of 1.17. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $131.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.75 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,103,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,381,000 after purchasing an additional 694,851 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 890,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,877,000 after purchasing an additional 570,587 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth $10,328,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth $3,722,000. Finally, First Growth Investment Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth $3,015,000. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

