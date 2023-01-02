Mason & Associates Inc Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 220.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.5% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its position in Tesla by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 2,715 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $123.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $388.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.24 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

