Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, January 18th

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, January 18th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 18th.
Mayne Pharma Group Price Performance
MAYNF stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. Mayne Pharma Group has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19.
About Mayne Pharma Group
