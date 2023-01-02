MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 404 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $287.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $59.80.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

