MCIA Inc Acquires 1,783 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MCIA Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,715 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 582.4% in the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Tesla Stock Performance
Shares of TSLA opened at $123.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.49 and a 200 day moving average of $233.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.24 and a 12 month high of $402.67.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tesla
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.
