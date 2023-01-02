McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $409.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
McKesson Price Performance
NYSE MCK opened at $375.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.59. McKesson has a 1-year low of $237.61 and a 1-year high of $401.78.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
Read More
