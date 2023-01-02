McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $409.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth $4,310,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 14,232 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $375.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.59. McKesson has a 1-year low of $237.61 and a 1-year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

