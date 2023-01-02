Meltwater (OTCMKTS:MWTRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Meltwater (OTCMKTS:MWTRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the November 30th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Meltwater Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pareto Securities cut shares of Meltwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meltwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meltwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.