Meridian Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.5% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

VZ opened at $39.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

