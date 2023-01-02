Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Short Interest Down 25.6% in December

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,536,900 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 2,065,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 236.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Metro from C$75.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Metro from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Metro Trading Up 0.3 %

MTRAF stock opened at $56.27 on Monday. Metro has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.98.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

