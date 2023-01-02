Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Trimmed by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $49.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.35.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.59.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

