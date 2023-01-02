Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Increased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,429 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.8% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 78,803 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $239.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.34. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $339.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.22.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

