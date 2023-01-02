Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s 4th Largest Position

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,632 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.9% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,074,064,000 after buying an additional 784,656 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,306,701,000 after acquiring an additional 939,396 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after acquiring an additional 766,487 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.22.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $239.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $339.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

